Storm Team 11 Forecast: Few scattered showers tonight with a drier day on tap tomorrow

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

We had a few severe thunderstorm warnings across the area earlier tonight, but the weather has quieted down significantly as this system continues to progress Eastward. Tonight there is a slight chance for a stray shower with an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Tomorrow we have a 20% chance for a few showers early before we see partly cloudy skies and a high of 85 degrees.

We will stay relatively dry both Wednesday and Thursday with hot highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

A few scattered showers and storms return for the end of the week into the weekend with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

