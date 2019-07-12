Breaking News
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Few afternoon showers and storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Friday, July 12, 2019

Good morning!

There is a 30% chance of showers and storms today with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 86 degrees.

Friday night lows will be in the mid 60s and some patchy dense fog will form into the morning hours of Saturday. There is a 20% chance of rain.

Saturday highs will be near 87 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There is a 30% chance of seeing a shower or storm. 

The remnants of Barry could bring some rain into our area mid next week. We will keep you updated. 

