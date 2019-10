The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 48 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 73 degrees.

Skies become cloudy tomorrow night with a low near 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 72 degrees,

Rain will become more widespread Wednesday night with a low near 60.

Rain is forecast for Thursday with a high near 73. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times.

Have a great night!