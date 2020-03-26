Storm Team 11 Forecast: Fair tonight with scattered showers and storms on Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially north of the Tri-Cities. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm with a high near 83 to possibly 85 degrees in spots. The record high for Saturday is 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and possible storms are forecast for late Saturday night into Sunday.

