Storm Team 11 Forecast: Fair tonight with scattered showers and storms on Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially north of the Tri-Cities. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm with a high near 83 to possibly 85 degrees in spots. The record high for Saturday is 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and possible storms are forecast for late Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great night.

