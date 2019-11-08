Storm Team 11 Forecast: Enjoy the weekend, the Arctic Plunge arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies with a low near 24 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with a high near 50 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 40’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high near 60 degrees.

Clouds move in on Monday with a high near 60. Rain develops late Monday night with the rain changing to light snow and some sleet early Tuesday morning. Right now it appears that we could see a trace to around an inch of snow for the Tri-Cities with one to three inches of snow for the mountains Tuesday. The high Tuesday will be 40 early in the morning with temperatures in the low 30’s by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as skies clear.

Have a great weekend!