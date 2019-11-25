Storm Team 11 Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine Tuesday, clouds and rain are back on Wednesday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with areas of patchy dense fog. The low will be near 30 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be near 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and mild with a high near 52 degrees.

Have a great night!