Storm Team 11 Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine this weekend. The Arctic Blast arrives late Monday into Tuesday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and cold temperatures overnight with a low near 24 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with a high near 50.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 60.

Clouds move in for Monday with a high near 60. Look for rain late Monday.

Rain chances to snow early Tuesday morning with a possibility for a light accumulation by Tuesday morning. The precipitation is gone by the late morning with the cold Arctic Air arriving. Temperatures start near 40 early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 30’s by the afternoon. The low Tuesday night will dip to the low to middle teens!

Have a great weekend!