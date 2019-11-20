Storm Team 11 Forecast: Enjoy the afternoon sun Wednesday. Rain is back late Thursday into Saturday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with showers ending. The low will be near 38 degrees. We could see some light snow showers in the mountains before daybreak.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday followed by afternoon sunshine. The high will be near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 36 degrees.

We will see sun and clouds on Thursday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower. The high will be mild at 62 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday with a high Friday near 57 and a high on Saturday near 56 degrees.

Have a great night!