Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cooler weather for the weekend with an increase in rain

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low near 56 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain by the afternoon. The high in the Tri-Cities will be near 78 degrees with 60’s across the mountains of North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Monday with a high near 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!