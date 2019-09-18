Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cooler nights and mild days to end the work week

LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds stick around tonight for the most part. A stray mountain shower is possible. Low: 56

Sun and clouds for Thursday. Mild and dry. High: 78. The higher terrain will stay in the 60s.

Clear and even cooler Thursday night. Low: 52

Sunny and mild Friday. High: 82

Even as we head into the weekend, we stay  very dry as temperatures warm up again, especially in the afternoons. Hopefully we’ll pick up scattered showers starting Monday.

Have a great night!

