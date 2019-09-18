Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cooler nights and mild days to end the work week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Clouds stick around tonight for the most part. A stray mountain shower is possible. Low: 56



Sun and clouds for Thursday. Mild and dry. High: 78. The higher terrain will stay in the 60s.



Clear and even cooler Thursday night. Low: 52



Sunny and mild Friday. High: 82



Even as we head into the weekend, we stay very dry as temperatures warm up again, especially in the afternoons. Hopefully we’ll pick up scattered showers starting Monday.



Have a great night!