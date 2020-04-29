Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms tonight – Rainfall could be locally heavy at times

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps the clouds, showers and thunderstorms in the area tonight. Some storms could produce strong winds. Heavy rainfall will be possible with many areas picking up one to maybe as much as two inches through the evening. The winds will stay strong int he mountains through midnight tonight as high wind warnings and wind advisories remain in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee. The low will be 49 degrees.

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be 59 degrees.

We keep the clouds and scattered showers tomorrow night with a low of 42 degrees.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The high will be cool at 58 degrees.

Saturday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a high of 73 degrees,