Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy with showers and a few possible thunderstorms tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We may have one or two strong storms tonight with the biggest potential threat being winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be 52 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The ghih will be 68.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 69 degrees.

Have a great night!