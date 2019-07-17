Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast continues to keep cloudy skies across the area tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 90 degrees,