Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

Thursday, August 1, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area overnight. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low will be mild and muggy at 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy with these slow moving storm. There will be the possibility for localized flash flooding. The high will be 86 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!