Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy with rain Thursday and Thursday night. A High Wind Watch for some.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing cloudy skies overnight with a low near 30 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an 80% chance of rain through the day. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be near 48 degrees.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday night to 4 a.m. Friday for parts of Greene and Cocke counties in Tennessee. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph are likely with gusts to as high as 70 mph possible. Damaging wind gusts are possible.

Clouds and rain are likely tomorrow night with a low near 42 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and warmer with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!