Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy with rain for Saturday and mountain snow showers Saturday night.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with fog and scattered showers overnight. The low will be near 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. We may even see a stray thunderstorm. The high will be near 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with the rain ending as light snow in the higher elevations. The low will be near 38 in the Tri-Cities.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 48 degrees.

Have a great weekend!