The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with scattered showers and locally dense fog. The low will be near 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a few spotty showers. High 76.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, mild and dry with a high near 78 degrees.

Have a great night!