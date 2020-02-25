Storm Team 11: Cloudy tonight with rain and snow Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a low near 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rain will change to snow through the late afternoon. The high will be near 53 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy, windy and cold with a 60% chance of snow showers. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy , windy and cold with a chance of morning snow. We will see afternoon clearing. The high will be cold at 39 degrees.

Snowfall totals will range from a trace to less than an inch fr the Tri-Cities and the lower elevations. The higher elevations could see one to three inches of snow with some of the highest elevations having a chance of getting two to four inches of snow.

Have a great night.