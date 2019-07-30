Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be warm and muggy at 65 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 84 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Have a great night!