Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies overnight with a chance of light rain and snow showers

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 40% chance of light rain and snow showers. we could see a light accumulation of snow across areas of southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Low 34.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 56 in the Tri-Cities. The higher elevations will stay int he middle and upper 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with frost possible. Low 33.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!