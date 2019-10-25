Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies Friday with a few showers possible toward evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Not quite as cold tonight but still chilly. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Increasing cloud cover late. Low: 40

A cloudy Friday is on tap with a few showers possible toward evening. Any rain should be light, but you may want to bring your rain gear to high school football games just in case, especially in East Tennessee and North Carolina. There is a 30% chance of rain through early evening. High: 65. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 in the mountains.

Milder Friday night with the possibility of scattered showers. Chance of rain: 50%. Low: 52

Breaks of sunshine expected Saturday in the Tri-Cities with not much rain during the daylight hours while we hold onto the clouds in North Carolina and a few showers. It will be mild and breezy in east Tennessee. There is the possibility of high winds in the mountains and foothills Saturday and Saturday night. High: 73. The higher elevations will stay in the low to mid 60s.

We're making some more tweaks to the rest of the weekend forecast and it looks like the biggest rain threat is Saturday night and especially Sunday. There is now a 70% chance of rain Sunday with the possibility of 0.5-1" of rain.

It will take at least a few more days until we get a better idea of what to expect on Halloween for trick-or-treaters, but Mother Nature could offer some tricks! Colder weather is expected to funnel in mid to late next week so stay tuned!