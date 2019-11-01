Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy, cold and blustery overnight

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Showers are coming to an end as winter cold is settling into the region for the first part of November.



A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning is in effect for western North Carolina up to southwest Virginia until Friday morning. Winds could gust up to 50-60 mph with blustery winds elsewhere.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia early Friday.



Our overnight low in the Tri-Cities near 29 degrees. Wind chills will be in the low to mid 20s. The mountains could have wind chills in the teens.



Sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday. Despite the sunshine, you’ll notice a definite winter chill. High: 50



Clear and cold with light winds Friday night, which will give us frosty conditions. Low: 28



Staying very chilly throughout the weekend. Sunny skies in the forecast Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. There will be a slow warming trend starting Monday afternoon, but even by Tuesday highs will only be in the low to mid 60s.



Take care and have a great night!