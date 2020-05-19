Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy and cool with locally heavy rainfall Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps the clouds and rain in the area tonight as low pressure dominates the area. The chance of rain is 80% tonight with a low of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Wednesday. Rainfall may be locally heavy at times. The high will be near 58 degrees. Parts of the Tri-Cities could see one to as much as three inches of rain with the North Carolina mountains having a chance of receiving up to three to five inches of rain from tomorrow through Thursday. Flood Watches are in effect for western North Carolina and for Grayson county in Virginia. Wind Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations where wind gusts of 45 mph will be possible.

We keep the clouds and rain tomorrow night with a low near 49 degrees.

Clouds and rain remain in the forecast for Thursday with a high near 73 degrees.

Have a great night!