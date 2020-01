The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies along with a chance of snow flurries in the area tonight as a weak system moves across the region. The low ill be near 16 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high near 35 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 17 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 46 degees.

Clouds are back on Thursday with rain for Friday.

Have a great night!