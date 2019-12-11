Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy and cold with light snow possible through 3 a.m.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures with areas of light snow through 3 a.m. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina along with parts of southwest Virginia from Grayson and Wythe counties northeast to Blacksburg through 7 a.m. Total snowfall in these areas will range from 1 to maybe 2 inches. Light snow accumulation will be possible in the lower elevations. The low will be near 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold with a high near 40 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 23 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high near 48 degrees.

Have a great night!