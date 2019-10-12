Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds stick around for some tonight with chilly temperatures

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After cloudy and cooler conditions today thanks to a cold front, clouds are expected to linger tonight for the most part, especially along and east of I-81. Drizzle or a stray shower is possible. Temperatures will be on the chilly side. Low: 47. A couple of our western communities could see a light frost if skies clear.



Low clouds and areas of fog Sunday morning should give way to some sun as the day goes on. There is a 20% chance of rain with the best opportunity in North Carolina. High: 73



Partly cloudy and chilly Sunday night. Low: 43



Plenty of sunshine Monday will give us nice afternoon temperatures. High: 74



It will be milder through Tuesday as clouds start to roll in ahead of our next weather maker. Plan on scattered showers by Tuesday night/Wednesday as our coldest air of the season blows in. Prepare for the possibility for many of us to see our first frost of the season late in the week.



Take care and enjoy the rest of your weekend.