The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. The high will be near 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance for a few showers. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will return to the area by noon Tuesday with an afternoon high near 50 degrees.

Have a great night!