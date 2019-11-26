Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds, rain and wind late tonight into Wednesday afternoon!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain late. The low will be near 45 degrees. A wind Advisory will be in effect for east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. A High wind Watch will be in effect for northwestern North Carolina northeast to Grayson county and Blacksburg, Virginia. Winds could be gusting to over 30 mph in some of the lower elevations with wind gusts over 60 mph possible in the High Wind Watch areas.

Wednesday will give way to clouds and rain early with some afternoon clearing. The high will be near 64 degrees. The rain chance if 80% in the morning.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 48 to 50 degrees.

