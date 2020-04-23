Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds, rain and wind for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain overnight. Low 48.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee Thursday. Winds could gust to 60 mph. Skies will be cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The lower elevations could experience wind gusts from 25 to maybe as high as 40 mph. We will see some afternoon sunshine before thunderstorms move into the area through the late afternoon and evening. High 70.

Clouds, showers and possible thunderstorm are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with scattered showers. The high will be near 68 degrees.

