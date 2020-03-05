Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds rain and snow showers are forecast for Friday – Winter Weather Advisories have been issued

The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of rain late tonight. The low will be near 34 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations. It will be a windy afternoon. The high will be near 38 degrees.

We keep the chance of snow showers tomorrow night with a low near 27 degrees. Some of the highest elevations of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and parts of Virginia could see as much as one to three inches of snow through late Friday night.

Look for a few flurries early Saturday followed by afternoon sun. The high will be near 48 to 50 degrees.

Have a great night.