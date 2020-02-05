Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds, rain and fog over. Heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday. Flood Watch has been issued

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds and fog overnight with rain. The low will be mild at 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance showers and a few thunderstorms late. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be heavy and we also have the chance for thunderstorms. The low will be 55 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall will be locally heavy. The high will be 62 degrees.

Rainfall across the region from Wednesday morning through Thursday night will average one to a little over three inches. This will result in some localized flash flooding. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, stay weather aware and seek higher ground if necessary.

Rain will change to snow early Friday morning with a high of 42 degrees in the early morning. The region could see accumulation Friday. Another system will bring a chance of snow and accumulation to the area on Saturday. Stay tuned.

Have a great Wednesday!