Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds overnight with showers and storms Easter Sunday – Severe storms possible late Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low of 42 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with one to two inches of rain across the area through early Monday morning. A Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee Sunday where winds could gust to as high as 80 mph. The high will be 65 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be 55 degrees.

Monday will start with clouds, showers and storms followed by afternoon clearing. The high wil be 68 degrees.

Stay weather aware and have a way to get weather alerts via the WJHL weather app or other means Sunday.

Have a Happy easter.