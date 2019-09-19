1  of  3
Breaking News
Johnson City Sears closing in early 2020 Special prosecutor to review case in which lieutenant slapped handcuffed man WCSO: Man sets wife on fire after dousing her with rubbing alcohol

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds linger tonight with cool conditions

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds continue tonight with a few sprinkles possible. Cool temperatures. Low: 54. Some spots in the higher terrain could dip into the upper 40s.

Cloudy skies Friday morning should give way to a mix of sun and clouds toward afternoon. Mild afternoon temperatures. High: 79

Passing clouds Friday night. Cool and refreshing. Low: 54

Mostly sunny and dry Saturday. High: 85

We stay very warm and dry Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers could return starting Monday continuing off and on through most of the week. However, no significant rainfall is expected at this time. 

Take care and have a great night!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss