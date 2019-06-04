Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase tonight with Severe Storms possible Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds will increase across the area tonight with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm overnight. The low will be near 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We have a Slight Risk pf strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest potential threat would be for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be near 83 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We will have the possibility for locally heavy rainfall through the weekend as low pressure will dominate the region.

Mark Reynolds