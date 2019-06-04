Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase tonight with Severe Storms possible Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds will increase across the area tonight with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm overnight.  The low will be near 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  We have a Slight Risk pf strong to severe thunderstorms.  The biggest potential threat would be for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.  The high will be near 83 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 80 degrees.

We will have the possibility for locally heavy rainfall through the weekend as low pressure will dominate the region. 

Mark Reynolds

Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office
423-430-3330 Cell
1517959082164_Email.jpg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss