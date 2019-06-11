Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase tonight with scattered showers Wednesday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds will increase across the region overnight with a low near 50 degrees. The higher elevations could see low temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers and possible thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong by late day. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with a 40% chance of rain early in the day. The high will be near 73 degrees. The higher elevations will have high temperatures in the 60’s.

Have a great night!