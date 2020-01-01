Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase tonight with rain, heavy at times by Thursday afternoon. High wind watches for some mountain counties!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 30 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. The rain will move into the area during the late morning. Rainfall could be heavy at times through the afternoon. The high will be near 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be near 42 degrees.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday for the mountains of southern Greene and southern Cocke counties in Tennessee. In those areas the winds will be sustained at 30 to 40 with gusts to 70 mph possible.

Friday will be cloudy and warmer with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be close to 60 degrees.

Look for a chance of rain and snow Saturday with light snow and flurries possible late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Have a great night!