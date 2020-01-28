Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds increase tonight with a chance of light rain and snow late Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. We could see some light mountain snow late in the day as well. The high will be near 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of rain for the Tri-Cities and a chance of light snow in the mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and across our northern and northeastern counties of southwest Virginia. The low will be near 34 degrees with upper 20’s in the higher elevations.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day. We could also find some light snow across the mountains early. Clearing skies are forecast for the late afternoon. The high on Thursday will be near 48 degrees.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday with a high near 50 degrees.

Have a great night!