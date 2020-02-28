Storm Team 11: Clouds increase overnight with light snow Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisories issued

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low near 25 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy, breezy and cold with a 70% chance of snow. Snow could mix with and change to snow across parts of the Tri-Cities from the late morning through the early afternoon. The high will be near 39 degrees. Snowfall totals of one to maybe as much as two inches will be possible across parts of the Tri-Cities north into Virginia and eastern Kentucky, The mountains could see as much as two to four inches especially at elevations above 3,500 feet. Snow totals could be less than an inch where the snow changes to rain.

We will keep a chance of light snow in the forecast Friday night into early Saturday with an additional light accumulation possible. The low will be near 25 with a high Saturday afternoon near 42 degrees. Snow ends early Saturday with afternoon sunshine.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dry with a high near 56 degrees.

Heavy rains could be back in the area late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be the potential for flooding as some forecast models suggest that three to maybe five inches of rain could fall across the Tennessee Valley. Stay tuned for more information on that.

Have a great night!

