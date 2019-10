Te Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing clouds overnight with a low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered showers by the afternoon. High 78.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of rain. Low 52.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. High 78.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with rain likely. The high will be near 68 to 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!