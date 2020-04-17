Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and showers arrive after midnight and end late Saturday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with an 80% chance of rain after midnight. The low will be near 45 degrees.

Saturday will start with clouds and rain followed by afternoon sunshine. The high will be near 60. Total rainfall will be from a quarter to a half inch.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with areas of patchy frost. Low 36.

Clouds return Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high will be 65 degrees.

Have a great weekend!