Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and scattered showers early Saturday with cooler air by the afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of rain. Low 57.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Rainfall totals will be from .01″ to maybe .15″ of an inch across the area. The high will be early in the morning at 68 with temperatures falling to the upper 50’s by afternoon.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. Low 47.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers mainly east and southeast. The high will be 69 degrees.

Have a great night!