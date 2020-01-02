Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain tonight and Friday with snow showers by Saturday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low will be near 45 degrees.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect tonight through early Friday morning for areas of Greene and Cocke counties in Tennessee. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph will be possible in those areas.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with rain likely. The low will be near 47 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies Saturday with rain in the morning and a chance of snow by late afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the highest elevations could see as much as one to three inches of snow with some of the lower elevations having a chance of picking up a quick dusting to an inch in some spots. Stay tuned.

Have a great night!