The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and rain overnight. The low will be 45.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Saturday morning with afternoon sunshine. The high will be near 60.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with areas of patchy frost. Low 36.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high will be 65 degrees.

Have a great weekend.