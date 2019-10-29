Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain on tap for Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 72 degrees. Rainfall could be heavy at times.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with an 80% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy, windy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could produce some strong winds. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be near 73 early in the day.

Much colder air will arrive on Friday with a chance of morning rain followed by afternoon sun. The high will be 55.

Have a great night!