Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain for Tuesday with much cooler air

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a chance of scattered showers by mid morning. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be near 50 degrees with middle 40’s across the mountains.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 70% chance of rain. Some of the highest elevations along the TN/NC border and the KY/VA border could see a change to light snow. The low will be near 38 degrees with low to mid 30’s in those higher elevations. There could be a light accumulation in some of the highest peaks.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of a few morning showers. The high will be 53 degrees.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday with a high near 68 degrees.

Have a great night!