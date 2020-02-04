Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of rain by morning. The low will be mild at 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies remain in the forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low will be near 50 with a high on Wednesday near 64 degrees. Rainfall could be locally heavy.

Look for showers and possible thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday along with possibility for locally heavy rainfall. The low will be near 50 with a high on Thursday near 62 degrees.

We could see rain and snow showers on Friday with a high near 42 degrees.

Have a great night!