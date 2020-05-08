Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain for Friday with much colder air and a possible Frost and Freeze Saturday and Sunday morning

A Freeze Watch and A Freeze Warning are in effect for the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a 20% chance of rain by morning. Low 43.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and cool with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of rain in the lower elevations and a chance of snow in the highest elevations. Some areas above 4,500 feet could see one to maybe as much as two inches of snow late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A Freeze will be possible as we clear out. The low will be 30 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a very cool high of 54 degrees. The average high is 74 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a freeze and frost possible across the region. The low will be 28 degrees. If we reach that, we will break the record of 30 degrees.

Mother’s Day will be partly cloudy with ah high of 63 degrees.

Have a great night!