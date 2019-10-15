Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain arrive overnight!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be near 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall totals will range from a half an inch to possibly over an inch. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy are forecast for Wednesday night with breezy conditions and patchy frost. The low will be near 36 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high near 56 degrees.

Have a great night!