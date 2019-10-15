1  of  2
Breaking News
$11K reward for info, arrest in Alabama 3-year-old’s abduction Polk County, FL Sheriff: Greeneville murder suspect is a ‘spree killer’ and ‘needs the death penalty’

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain arrive overnight!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be near 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall totals will range from a half an inch to possibly over an inch. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy are forecast for Wednesday night with breezy conditions and patchy frost. The low will be near 36 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high near 56 degrees.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss