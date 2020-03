The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies overnight with a low near 38 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies through the early part of Wednesday with dry conditions. Clouds will increase through the afternoon. The high will be near 63 to 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a possibility of a few scattered showers. The high will be cooler at 58 degrees.

Have a great night!