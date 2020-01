The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight with a low near 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high near 54 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for late Friday with a high near 63.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high near 70 degrees.

Have a great night!